On Mahesh Babu's Birthday, Special Wishes From Wife Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Gautham, Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with their kids. (courtesy: gautamghattamaneni)

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today (August 9), and to make it more special, his wife Namrata Shirodkar has posted a sweet note to wish him. On Instagram, the actress shared a dashing picture of Mahesh Babu and wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB (Mahesh Babu)!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after she dropped the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Actress Raveena Tandon commented, "Happy Birthday Mahesh!" and Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dear Mahesh".

Here have a look:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005 after dating for four years. Together they have two kids - son Gautham and daughter Sitara. The kids have also dropped adorable birthday posts for their father on their respective Instagram handles.

Gautham has posted a family picture on his Instagram handle in which they all can be seen happily posing for the camera. In the captions, he wrote, "I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always". Check out the post below:

Sitara shared pictures of herself with father Mahesh Babu and wrote a cute note that read, "Years may go by.. but I'll always be the little girl you taught how to fly! Happy birthday Nanna!! A million hugs and more!!". Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, the family is currently holidaying in Switzerland and has been keeping their fans updated by sharing pictures from the picturesque location. Check out some posts below:

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. Next, he will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas's SSMB28, which is expected to release next year.