On Kamal Haasan's Birthday, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Madhavan And Others Post Wishes

On Kamal Haasan's birthday, Mahesh Babu shared this pic (courtesy urstrulymahesh)

Highlights "Happy birthday, my dear friend," wrote Venkatesh Daggubati

"Wish you the Happiest Birthday sir," wrote R Madhavan

Mohanlal shared a simple birthday wish for Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday celebrations began with adorable Instagram greetings posted by his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan. After a wonderful start, the megastar's birthday was also made special by his friends and colleagues from the film industry. Kamal Haasan was showered with birthday wishes from the likes of Mohanlal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, among others. Mohanlal, who worked with Kamal Haasan in 2009 movie Unnaipol Oruvan, dedicated a simple birthday wish to the actor. R Madhavan, who worked with Kamal Haasan in the film Anbe Sivam, tweeted this heart-warming note: "Wish you the Happiest Birthday sir.. with the best of Health Wealth and Happiness and May this be the most satisfying year yet for you. Much much Love."

@ikamalhaasan to my dear Nalla Sivam.. Who I misss so very much... Wish you the Happiest Birthday sir.. with the best of Health Wealth and Happiness and May this be the most satisfying year yet for you. Much much Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SplHFFu7Bd — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

Venkatesh Daggubati, who shared screen space with Kamal Haasan in Eenadu, wrote: "Happy birthday, my dear friend. Here's wishing you a wonderful year ahead."Mahesh Babu addressed Kamal Haasan as a "genius" and "inspiration" in his post. Prithviraj described Kamal Haasan as "one of world cinema's greatest!"

Here's how social media was deluged by birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan:

Wish you many more happy returns of the day @ikamalhaasan sir pic.twitter.com/2vn4pX1dVX — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 7, 2020

Happy Birthday to the "Legendary ICON" of Tamil Cinema. The Most Respectfull @ikamalhaasan sir. Inspiration 🙏🏻#HBDKamalHaasanpic.twitter.com/tOaZ5chBfe — Sanjeev (@SanjeeveVenkat) November 7, 2020

#HappyBirthdayKamalHaasan@ikamalhaasan an actor par excellence, an astute thinker, dedicated lover of cinema, a man ahead of times in thoughts , wish you only the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rwDKl2enSo — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 7, 2020

In terms of work, Kamal Haasan announced his film number #232 - Lokesh Kanagaraj's new project - in September. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in "summer 2021." Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam II in 2018. The schedule of his much awaited action thriller Indian 2 has been delayed because of the coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan returned as the host of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which premiered in October.