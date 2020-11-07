'Happiest Birthday, Legend': On Kamal Haasan's Birthday, Daughters Shruti And Akshara Time Travel Into The Past

Happy birthday, Kamal Haasan (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Kamal Haasan's birthday celebrations began with two adorable birthday greetings on Instagram, shared by his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. The Haasan sisters wished their "daddy dearest" with throwback photos - while Shruti revisited her childhood memories, Akshara took a trip down memory lane. Sharing a blast from the past, in which pint-sized Shruti Haasan is barely recognizable, she dedicated this heart-warming message to Kamal Haasan: "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, Daddy dearest. May this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. Can't wait to see all you have in store for the world."

Here's how Shruti Haasan made Kamal Haasan's birthday special:

Meanwhile, Akshara poured her heart out as she wished her Kamal Haasan, the "legend": "Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji."

Here's the special birthday wish posted by Akshara Haasan for dad Kamal Haasan:

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday on November 7 and needless to say that social media is deluged with birthday wishes for the megastar. In terms of work, Kamal Haasan announced his film number #232 - Lokesh Kanagaraj's new project - in September. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in "summer 2021." Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam II in 2018. The schedule of his much awaited action thriller Indian 2 has been delayed because of the coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan returned as the host of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which premiered in October.