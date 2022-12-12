On Rajinikanth's 72nd Birthday, What Kamal Haasan Posted For His 'Dear Friend'

Rajinikanth with Kamal Haasan. (courtesy: @Dir_Lokesh)

It is megastar Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday today (December 12), and he is receiving wishes from all corners. His friend Kamal Haasan has dropped a special birthday post on his Twitter handle that read, "Happy birthday to my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth. On this auspicious day, I wish you to continue your journey of success." Soon after he shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Golden era and best pair of heroes of Tamil cinema! Never before never again!" while another wrote, "Wish they both act together in a future movie. Legends of Indian Cinema Industry."

Here have a look:

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have acted together in several hit films in the 70s, such as Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, 16 Vayathinile, Aval Appadithan, Ninaithale Ninaikum, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thaayillamal Naan Illai and many more.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson's Jailer, an action-comedy drama. The movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14, next year.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha and others. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. He also has Mani Ratnam's KH 234, which will release next year. The movie marks Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's collaboration after 35 years. Last, they worked together in Nayagan.