'Another Journey Begins' For Kamal Haasan. Actor Announces New Film, Slated For Summer 2021

Kamal Haasan just added a new film to his line-up and shared the details on social media on Wednesday evening. The 65-year-old megastar will feature in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's new project, which is slated to release in "summer 2021." Kamal Haasan shared a teaser poster of the Tamil movie, which features a silhouette of what appears to be the protagonist, composed by a compilation of guns, hinting that the film may be an action thriller. Kamal Haasan also shared a tiny bit about what to expect from the film, which eventually doubled the mystery around his new film. "Once upon a time there lived a ghost," read the poster of the movie, which Kamal Haasan shared with these words: "Another journey begins."

The untitled film, which marks Kamal Haasan's film number #232, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for helming films such as Master and Kaithi and will mark his fifth directorial venture with the new Kamal Haasan film, which is said to be reportedly titled Evanendru Ninaithaai.

Here's how Kamal Haasan made the big announcement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, composer Anirudh Ravichander also shared the big news and tweeted about his excitement over the new project: "Excited to be scoring for Kamal Haasan sir in a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial."

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam II in 2018. The schedule of his much awaited action thriller Indian 2 has been delayed because of the coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will return as the host of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil, expected to premiere in October.