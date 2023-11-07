Watch: Kamal Haasan's Meet-And-Greet With Fans On His 69th Birthday

Kamal Haasan treated his fans to dinner for his birthday

It was an early Diwali for the fans of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who met hundreds of his fans today - his 69th birthday - and treated them to dinner at a convention centre outside Chennai.

Vidhya, an artist, had come from the state's Tiruvannamalai district and brought a unique portrait of Kamal Haasan she had carved on a leaf. "I am a big fan of Kamal. I made this myself," she said.

After his recent blockbuster Vikram, Mr Haasan is busy with "Indian 2", a sequel to his earlier superhit film "Indian". He has also signed a film with director Mani Ratnam - "The Thug Life". The two legends are teaming up 36 years after their hit film "Nayagan".

Sabreesh, who came from Coimbatore, said, "I love Kamal Haasan's voice, his acting, and his direction". Mr Haasan's voice should be heard in the parliament, he said, adding, "I wish he gets elected as an MP." Sabreesh is a visually impaired man.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Mr Haasan's party MNM drew a blank. The party is likely to support the I.N.D.I.A. bloc formed by the Opposition to fight the BJP in 2024.

Addressing a packed hall, Kamal Haasan said, "Our voice has to echo in the parliament. We need to work hard".