On Kaifi Azmi's Birthday Centenary, Mee Raqsam Screening Attended by Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

Aamir, Madhuri, Farhan, Shibani joined special screening of Mee Raqsam

Highlights Azmis and Akhtars got together for Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary

Special screening of 'Mee Raqsam' was hosted by Baba Azmi

Baba Azmi paid tribute to his father - late poet Kaifi Azmi

On late poet Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary, many celebrities got together for a special screening of his son Baba Azmi's first directorial work Mee Raqsam, a Hindi feature film, on Tuesday. The screening was held at Sunny Studio in Juhu, Mumbai. The special screening of Mee Raqsam on Kaifi Azmi's birth anniversary was attended by his daughter Shabana Azmi, her husband Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Madhuri Dixit and husband Sriram Madhav Nene, Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan, designer Manish Malhotra and many others. Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar arrived with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

The feature film's narrative revolves around a father-daughter relationship, which stands as a tribute to Shabana Azmi and Baba Azmi's father Kaifi Azmi. Mee Raqsam started filming on January 17, 2019, which coincides with lyricist Javed Akhtar's birthday. This year called for major celebrations for the Azmis and Akhtars as on January 14, 2020 marked Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary and three days later, Javed Akhtar would be celebrating his 75th birthday.

Have a look at the pictures from the special screening of Mee Raqsam:

Farhan Akhtar with Shabana Azmi and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Javed Akhtar also attended the event

Aamir Khan also arrived at the venue

Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao was also at the event

Madhuri Dixit Nene showed up at the screening with husband Sriram Madhav Nene

Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Madhav Nene

Mahesh Bhatt with Soni Razdan