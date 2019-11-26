Aamir Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra And Others Attend Shaukat Kaifi's Prayer Meet

Aamir, Tabu, Anil and Jeetendra photographed at the prayer meet.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar organised a prayer meet for her late actress mother Shaukat Kaifi in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, which was attended by a several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Kajol among others. Shaukat Kaifi died in Mumbai on Friday due to age-related illness. Other members from the film fraternity who attended her prayer meet were Tabu's sister Farah Naaz, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Satish Kaushik, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Madhur Bhandarkar, David Dhawan, Padmini Kolhapure, Tisca Chopra, Saiyami Kher, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Neena Gupta, Urmila Matondkar, Poonam Dhillon, Ila Arun, Ashutosh Gowariker and Tanishaa Mukerji. Veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Vaheeda Rehman were also photographed at the prayer meet.

Shabana Azmi's brother Baba Azmi and his wife Tanvi Azmi came with their children.

Here's who's who of Bollywood attended Shaukat Kaifi's prayer meet:

Manish Malhotra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boney Kapoor, Anup Soni and Ronit Roy also attended the prayer meet.

Shaukat Kaifi, who was 93, was admitted to Mumbai's Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital for certain days but she later expressed her wish to return to her home, where she died on November 22. "She was 93 and she was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital, for certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related. Ultimately they brought her home. She wanted to come back to her own room. She stayed for a day or two and then passed away," her son-in-law Javed Akhtar told news agency PTI.

Shaukat Kaifi - wife of renowned Urdu poet and film lyricist Kaifi Azmi - has starred in several films and theatre plays such as Bazaar, Umrao Jaan, Faslah, Naina and Mira Nair's Oscar nominated film Salaam Bombay!. She was last seen in Shaadi Ali's Saathiya.

