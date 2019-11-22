Veteran Actress Shaukat Azmi Dies At 93

A file photo of Shaukat Azmi.

Highlights Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Azmi died on Friday She was 93 Shaukat Azmi is survived by Shabana and son Baba Azmi

Veteran actress Shaukat Azmi - mother of Shabana Azmi - died in Mumbai on Friday due to age-related illness, reported news agency PTI. She was 93. Speaking to PTI, the actress' son-in-law - writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar - confirmed the news of her death and said: "She was 93 and she was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital, for certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related." He added: "Ultimately they brought her home. She wanted to come back to her own room she stayed for a day or two and then passed away. Shabana is in Mumbai," reported PTI.

Shaukat Azmi's last rites will be held on Saturday evening in Mumbai, reported PTI. Shaukat Azmi's husband was renowned Urdu poet and film lyricist Kaifi Azmi.

Shaukat and her husband were the prominent personalities of the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (IWA), which were the cultural platforms of the Communist Party of India. Shaukat Azmi's husband died in 2002. She is survived by actress daughter Shabana and cinematographer son Baba Azmi.

After Kaifi Azmi's death, Shaukat wrote an autobiography - Kaifi And I, which has also been adapted to a play Kaifi Aur Main. The play premiered on the fourth death anniversary of Kaifi Azmi in Mumbai in 2006.

Shaukat Azmi has starred in a dozen films and theatre plays. She was known for her performance in hit films such as Bazaar, Umrao Jaan, Faslah, Naina and Mira Nair's Oscar nominated film Salaam Bombay!. She was last film was Shaadi Ali's Saathiya.

(With inputs from PTI)

