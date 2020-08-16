On Joe Jonas' Birthday, Sophie Turner's Greeting Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas. (courtesy: sophiet )

Actress Sophie Turner posted a stunning picture of herself along with her husband Joe Jonas on his 31st birthday. In the greyscale picture, the couple can be seen posing together for the camera. The caption on Sophie's post read: "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy." The couple reportedly welcomed a baby girl last month, a rep told People. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," said the rep. TMZ reports that Sophie and Joe have named their daughter Willa. Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and they had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas last year, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Their wedding took place right after the Jonas brothers attended the Billboard Awards. The couple later hosted an official wedding ceremony in France, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Soon after their wedding, Sophie and Joe flew off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Sophie Turner is best-known for her role as Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. In terms of work, she was last seen in the film X Men: Dark Phoenix. Joe Jonas is a part of the popular band Jonas Brothers, which also includes his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March last year with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.