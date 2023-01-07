On Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary, Son Babil Remembers Him With Throwback Gems

Babil posted this throwback. (courtesy: babil.i.k)

On film legend Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his son and actor Babil Khan remembered him with cherished memories that he posted on his Instagram profile on Saturday. Babil shared a couple of childhood throwbacks, in which he can be seen with his late father Irrfan Khan. Babil accompanied the post with an emotional caption. He wrote: "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

Babil Khan shared this post:

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

Irrfan Khan starred in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films. Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay are just a few of them. The actor, who acquired a star status over the years, also featured in international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others. His last Bollywood project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the film Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, released on Netflix last year.