On Internet Sensation Nancy Tyagi's Bucket List - Designing An Outfit For Sonam Kapoor

Nancy Tyagi shared this image. (courtesy: nancytyagi)

Internet sensation Nancy Tyagi is making waves globally after a sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet. The fashion influencer attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year in ensembles designed and stitched by her. While many celebs showered the young designer with praises for her looks, it was actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor's message for Nancy, that left an impact on her. On Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared one of Nancy's Cannes DIY reels on her Instagram feed and asked the influencer to make an outfit for her. "Make me something," read Sonam's comment.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Nancy said, "Sonam Kapoor itni badi celebrity hain, unhone mere liye Instagram par story lagaayi hai, it's a very big thing for me. Main soch bhi nahi sakti. I am falling short of words. Sonam liked my saree outfit, so I would like to make a different kind of saree for her, maybe thoda bada pallaa rakh ke. I feel overwhelmed that all this is happening, just can't believe it. Her sister Rhea also commented on my post, I would love to meet them both someday to create an outfit for them.”

Recounting her experience of being at Cannes, and especially the red carpet, Nancy told Hindustan Times, “It was amazing to be there, and thankfully, sab kuch achhe se ho gaya. I met everyone who went from India at the gala dinner, from influencers to actors, I enjoyed a lot. The red carpet experience was great, and I can't believe I got to see all the Hollywood stars live with my own eyes. I never thought something like this would ever happen in my life. Main ek chhote se sheher se hoon, I did not expect this popularity and fame would come to me at such a young age."

Nancy Tyagi, after making her Cannes debut in a pink frilled gown, wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!."

Take a look at her post below:

Apart from several influencers making their Cannes debut, Bollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, and other celebs walked the red carpet this year.