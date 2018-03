On International Women's Day, Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Sooper Dooper' Pic With Daughter Riddhima, Granddaughter Samara

Highlights "Happy, happy mommy," commented Riddhima "Every day should be Women's Day," Rishi Kapoor tweeted Riddhima and Ranbir are Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's children

Thank you. Every day should be Women's Day https://t.co/Wj3G0NgsMn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2018

Happy makarsakranti A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jan 14, 2018 at 1:24am PST

"Sooper dooper Women's Day to all the wonderful beautiful women," wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The picture of the trio is adorable and Samara, all of six, looks too cute . "Happy, happy mommy," commented Riddhima on Neetu's post. Neetu Kapoor and actor Rishi Kapoor have been married since 1980. Riddhima and actor Ranbir Kapoor are the couple's children. Ridhima, a jewellery designer, is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. Meanwhile, on International Women's Day, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Every day should be Women's Day." See Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's Women's Day posts here.Last month on Valentine's Day, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback picture of children Riddhima and Ranbir with an adorable caption that read, "'V' on the heads of my valentines."Neetu Kapoor's Instagram feed is full of cute pictures and videos of little Samara. A picture of her with uncle Ranbir is our current favourite Have a look.Rishi and Neetu Kapoor have co-starred in films likeand. They were last seen together in 2013's, which also starred their son Ranbir. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in, which released last year. He has two projects lined up -with Amitabh Bachchan, and. Amitabh Bachchan, 75, and Rishi Kapoor, 65, are co-stars of films likeand