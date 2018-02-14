Valentine's Day 2018: Ranbir Kapoor's Valentine Is... Not Who You Expect

On Valentine's Day, all you need is love and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor made sure that her children are having it in abundance. Mrs Kapoor shared a sweet throwback picture of her children - Riddhima and Ranbir - on Valentine's Day, "'V' on the heads of my valentines," she wrote on Instagram. The 59-year-old actress delighted everyone by sharing another cute memory from Riddhima and Ranbir's childhood. The duo can be seen pointing out the 'v' sign over each other's head. Riddhima's reaction to the photo with a funny emoticon is all of us.
Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted on Instagram:
Neetu Kapoor has time and again delighted us by sharing cute pictures of Ranbir and Riddhima on her social media accounts.
Take a look at some of their childhood photos:
Neetu's Instagram handle is filled with photos and videos of her granddaughter Samara Sahni. Last Christmas, Neetu shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor holding baby Taimur in his arms and wrote: "The 'Star' of the Christmas lunch."
Here's what she posted:
Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, is currently filming Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. He recently wrapped up Sanjay Dutt's biopic, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.