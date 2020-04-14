On Her Birthday, Anita Hassanandani Receives Special Wishes From Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza And Others

Anita Hassanandani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: )

Television actress Anita Hassanandani celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion, her friends from the industry wished her on social media. Ekta Kapoor, with whom Anita has worked in several television shows, shared a video collage on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy birthday, Tashu. I have known you in a life before this one and if granted one more, I'll know you then too, hopefully! The irony of our lives are plenty, from me toasting on my birthday that I'll take care of you all my life to you taking care of me just a few months later ... Our bond is unexplainable!" The video comprised Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani's several memorable moments.

Krystle D'Souza, who shares a great bond with Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor, posted a couple of pictures of the trio from their trips and parties and wished the actress like this: "Happy birthday, Ani! I'm so blessed to have you in my life to add to the crazy quotient in life. Stay the way you are, because all of you is beautiful! Once all this is done, we need another mountain trip with innumerable massages and a very strict diet for sure."

Karan Patel, who played Anita Hassanandani's onscreen husband in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also wished her on social media. He shared an old photo and wrote: "Happy birthday to my maddest friend Anita Hassanandani, who I love madly. The photo is old ... our relationship is older... and bond is the oldest but our friendship is the strongest. Love you, Taashu!"

Earlier in the day, Anita Hassanandani shared a glimpse of how Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Krystle D'Souza and her other friends celebrated her birthday via a video call.

Anita Hassanandani has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil, Krishna Cottage and Hero, to name a few.