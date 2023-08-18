Weekend Binge: After Ghoomer , Watch These Sports Dramas

Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from the movie Chak De ! India (Courtesy: BrijwaSRKman)

Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer is finally here. The sports drama, directed by R Balki, also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in crucial roles. The film is inspired by the story of the real-life Hungarian shooter Karoly Takacs. Ghoomer's plot revolves around Saiyami Kher‘s Anina Dixit, who aspires to play for India. Things take an ugly turn as Anina loses her right hand in an accident after she has been named to play for the country against England. As Anina thinks this is the end of her career, Padam Singh Sodhi [Abhishek Bachchan] helps her navigate the storm. On Ghoomer release day, let us take a look at some of the sports dramas that you can binge-watch this weekend.

Here is the list:

1. Iqbal - Prime Video

The high-on-emotion story of a deaf and mute boy, who has a passion for the game of cricket, has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Shreyas Talpade played the titular role in the film. The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Shweta Basu Prasad in key roles. The movie also gave us a glimpse into the strong bond shared between siblings.

2.Sultan - Prime Video

This Salman Khan film has a fanbase of its own. We saw a different side of the actor in the movie. He played the role of a wrestler, who makes a resounding comeback by defeating all the odds.

3. Chak De! India - Apple TV

A list of the best Bollywood sports dramas will be incomplete without this one. Don't you think? That's the magic of Shah Rukh Khan and his women's hockey team. So this weekend, watch SRK as coach Kabir Khan and thank us later. “Sattar(70) Minute, Sattar Minute Hai Tumhare Paas.”

4. Jersey - SonyLiv

The plot revolves around Shahid Kapoor's Arjun, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. Jersey, which also featured veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, was a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

5. ‘83 - Hotstar

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev helped us relive the magical days of the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The Kabir Khan sports drama struck a chord with fans and critics alike.

Happy binge-watching.