<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Is Steady, Beats <i>Lal Singh Chaddha</i>'s Business In India

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained a steady growth on Tuesday (June 24), marking the fifth day since its release. The film managed to earn Rs 8.50 crore on Tuesday, in keeping with a perfect sync with its Monday tally, Rs 8.5 crore. The total earnings of the film now stand at Rs 75.15 crore at the domestic box office.

As per a Sacnilk report, Sitaare Zameen Par didn't see a fall on Tuesday despite "not availing the #BlockbusterTuesdays discounted ticket pricing".

The film opened with Rs 10 crore, which was considered a decent start in the market.

Over the weekend, the film managed to notch up its numbers and took the total around Rs 60 crore.

Prasing its Monday performance, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "#SitaareZameenPar maintains a steady grip at key urban centres on its first working day, following an excellent weekend.

"Monday's numbers look good when compared to Friday, but considering the sharp growth over Saturday and Sunday, a double-digit Monday was essential.

"#SitaareZameenPar is *not* availing the #BlockbusterTuesdays discounted ticket pricing, so it will be interesting to see how it fares today [Tuesday] as well as on Wednesday and Thursday."

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has already surpassed his last release Lal Singh Chaddha's India collection which was Rs 61.36 crore.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film has been directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia and 10 debutant neurodivergent actors play pivotal roles in the film.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sitaare Zameen Par 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par blends comedy, emotions and the infectious vitality of a physically tough sport to drive home the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity - physical, mental and societal."

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par's total earnings stand at Rs 75 crore after 5 days of its release. The film had already surpassed Aamir's Lal Singh Chaddha's India collections. Lal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 release Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

