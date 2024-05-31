Weekend Binge: These Cricket Films Are A League Of Their Own

Aamir Khan in Lagaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

It's the World Cup season again. The T20 edition of cricket's mega event begins this weekend, and India will try to recapture the trophy after 17 years. While the Men in Blue toil in the West Indies and the US, you can celebrate the sport this weekend by watching Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi, a film all about the love for cricket. Mahima (played by Janhvi Kapoor) is a doctor who gets married to Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao), a businessman. In addition to their nickname “Mahi”, the two also share a passion for cricket. Upon knowing his wife's love for the game, Mahendra decides to coach her and help her become a professional cricketer.

For those who have already watched the movie, we know that your heart must be craving more cricket-related content. Here's a list of Bollywood's finest cricket movies that you can watch over the weekend:

1. Lagaan - MX Player

Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan is set in British India. Aamir Khan plays the role of a villager who accepts the challenge of playing a cricket match against a team of Britishers. At stake is exemption from taxes for a year in case of a win and double taxation, if the villagers lose. What ensues is a cricket match like no other.

2. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - Disney+ Hotstar

The late Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in this biopic. Sushant's apt portrayal of the iconic India captain makes it a must-watch. The actor went through rigorous training and spent time with MS Dhoni himself to ace the role. Kiara Advani portrays Dhoni's wife Sakshi onscreen.

3. 83 - Netflix

The 2021 film is based on Kapil Dev-led Indian team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup Final. Real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 beautifully captures one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket. Don't miss the cameo by Kapil Dev.

4. Iqbal - Prime Video

The movie, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, narrates the story of a deaf and mute boy who wishes to play in the Indian team. Shreyas Talpade is brilliant as an aspiring fast bowler who receives ample support from his mother and sister to fulfil his dreams. Naseeruddin Shah, a washed-out former cricketer, is his coach.

5. Jersey - Netflix

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, this is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie with the same name. Jersey is the tale of a talented Punjab cricketer Arjun Talwar who despite his aggressive batting fails to make it to the Indian team. Ten years later, her tries to do it all again to fulfil his son's dream of owning a jersey. Shahid Kapoor's father, Pankaj Kapur plays the role of his coach.

Which one of these films is your favourite?