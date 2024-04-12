Weekend Binge: These 5 Sports Films Are A League Of Their Own

A still from Chak De! India. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has all the trappings of a blockbuster. The sports film is based on the life of legendary football coach Abdul Rahim, who experts believe revolutionised the game in India. The work of actors Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and the ensemble cast has made a mark with fans. If the inspiring film, directed by Amit Sharma, has left you wanting more such sports films, you have come to the right place. We have curated a list of some of the best sports flicks from various languages, that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush and leave you inspired.

1. Lagaan - Netflix

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is set during the British Raj period. It follows a group of villagers who challenge the British to a game of cricket in a bid to rid themselves of the excessive taxes imposed by the colonisers. The film has attained a cult status and is often mentioned in lists of must-watch Hindi films.

2. Chak De! India - Prime Video

This film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former hockey player who coaches the Indian women's national field hockey team. Kabir, wrongly accused of letting his country down, battles societal pressures, personal struggles and religious prejudice to lead his team to victory and regain his name.

3. Jersey [Telugu] - Prime Video

This Telugu sports drama starring Nani in the lead role is bound to make you cry and smile. The film follows the journey of Arjun, a talented cricketer who quits the sport prematurely due to personal setbacks but later makes a comeback to fulfil his son's dream. Watch it for the inspired performances.

4. 83 - Netflix

This Ranveer Singh - Kabir Khan film captures and celebrates the nostalgia of the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. With Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and a talented ensemble cast, this film is a walk down memory lane that all Indians will cherish. Deepika Padukone also plays an interesting cameo in the film.

5. Dangal - Prime Video

In this 2016 film, Aamir Khan plays the role of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who challenges social stigmas and trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to compete and win at the Commonwealth Games. Aamir's dialogue in the film, "Hamari chhoriyan chhoro se kam hai ke?" was so popular that it eventually became a meme. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra performances were also highly applauded by movie buffs and film critics alike.

