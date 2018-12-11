On Dilip Kumar's 96th Birthday, A Post From Amitabh Bachchan To The 'Ultimate Master Of His Craft'

Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar in Shakti. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

On Dilip Kumar's 96th birthday, his colleague Amitabh Bachchan wished the "ultimate master of his craft" on Twitter. Dilip Kumar's fans have flooded social media with posts wishing the actor on his birthday and among them, Mr bachchan wrote: "The ultimate master of his craft... Dilip Kumar - Mohammed Yusuf Khan... turns 96... prayers and duas for his good health and happiness always. The history of Indian Cinema shall always be written as 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar'." AmitabH Bachchan and Dilip Kumar have co-starred in 1983 film Shakti and they've also covered Filmfare's special '100 years of Indian cinema' edition along with Shah Rukh Khan.

T 3022 - The ultimate MASTER of his craft .. Dilip Kumar - Mohammed Yusuf Khan .. turns 96 .. prayers and duas for his good health and happiness always .. the history of Indian Cinema shall always be written as 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar' pic.twitter.com/qAsOW9v5uy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui told news agency IANS that Dilip Kumar "is not a big fan of celebrating birthdays" and he has decided to spend the day with his family members and close friends. During a recent media interaction, he said: "He (Dilip Kumar) has not done that in a very long time and birthdays are occasions where the family gets together and some close friends get together. So, saab's brothers and sisters and Saira Banu ji's extended family will come and then my family and some close friends gather together."

Dilip Kumar was recently hospitalised due to recurring pneumonia but Mr Farooqui said that as of now the thespian is recuperating. "He is recuperating in such a way that he does not need any hospitalisation now. He is at home and has a restricted diet, which is taken care of by Saira Banu ji," he said.

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in films such as Jugnu, Andaz, Mughal-e-Azam,Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film in Qila.

