Dilip Kumar, In Hospital For Recurrent Pneumonia, Is 'Stable Now'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday night, is stable now, said Ajay Kumar, Vice President of the hospital, reported news agency PTI. On Monday evening, he said that the actor's health has improved: "He (Dilip Kumar) is stable now. There is nothing to worry about." Today afternoon, the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, who is usually in charge of Dilip Kumar's social media account, tweeted to say that 95-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital last night, where he's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. "Want to inform you Dilip Kumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying... will keep you updated on twitter," read the tweet on Dilip Kumar's account.

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

After sharing the health update, Faisal Farooqui also engaged in Twitter conversations with fans of the veteran actor, asking for photos with Dilip Kumar to be shared.

Over the last 70 years @TheDilipKumar Saab has enjoyed posing for photos and autographs for thousands of fans. If you or your relative have one such picture with Dilip Kumar Saab pls post it on twitter. We will retweet it -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Earlier this year, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital due to chest infection and breathlessness - he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia in early September. Later on September 16, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu tweeted to say: "Dilip Kumar is much better and at home." In 2017, Dilip Kumar was in the hospital for a brief while because of a kidney related ailment. He was advised rest yet again few months after his return from the hospital as he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

In the past few years, Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital several times and has had visitors like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra checking up on him. In December last year, Dilip Kumar celebrated his 95th birthday with wife Saira Banu and friends at home while his 94th birthday celebrations were at Lilavati Hospital in 2016 - he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg.

Saira Banu, who also often operates Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, recently dismissed reports claiming the actor is unable to recognize his acquaintances and close ones and told PTI. "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort."

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who married in 1966, have starred together in films such as Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya. Dilip Kumar, who was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur in a career spanning over six-decades.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

(With PTI updates)