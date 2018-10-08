Dilip Kumar Taken To Hospital Again With Recurring Pneumonia

A file photo of Dilip Kumar.

Highlights Dilip Kumar was admitted last month too At home, he was under the care of his doctor and the nursing staff Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu says that he was recuperating

Actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday night where he is being treated for recurrent pneumonia, Faisal Farooqui (who is usually in charge of Dilip Kumar's social media account) tweeted on behalf of the 95-year-old actor. Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with mild pneumonia last month. "Want to inform you Dilip Kumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. - FF," a post on Dilip Kumar's Twitter account read. Last week, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu told news agency PTI that at home he was being looked after by his doctor and nursing staff.

Here's the tweet:

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital several times in the last few years. Last year in November, he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia while a few months later, he was admitted to the hospital for kidney-related ailment.

Meanwhile, in the recent interview with PTI Saira Banu dismissed reports claiming that Dilip Kumar is unable to recognize people close to him. "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort," the former actress told reports.

Dilip Kumar has featured in critically acclaimed films such as Andaz, Jugnu, Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Devdas/i> and Ram Aur Shayam. He was last seen in 1988 film Qila. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

(With PTI inputs)