Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Mild Pneumonia, Confirms Wife Saira Banu

A file photo of Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness due to chest infection,' has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia, the actor's wife Saira Banu told news agency PTI. Saira Banu also added that the 95-year-old actor, who has been in and out of the hospital several times in the last few years, is recuperating. "He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine," Saira Banu told PTI. On Wednesday, Faisal Farooqui (who manages Dilip Kumar's verified Twitter account in his absence) tweeted about the actor being admitted in the hospital.

Here's Faisal Farooqui (who signs off the tweet with acronym 'FF') posted on Wednesday:

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

On his own Twitter account, Mr Farooqui added: "Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management."

.@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. 1/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers. 2/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with mild pneumonia in November last year too but the actor recovered and returned home in time to celebrate his birthday (strictly in the presence of his family) on December 11. In 2017, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised twice (in August before November).

Dilip Kumar, best known for his roles in films such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Andaz and Ram Aur Shyam, married actress Saira Banu in 1966.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

(With inputs from PTI)