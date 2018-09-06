Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Mild Pneumonia, Confirms Wife Saira Banu

Actor Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with mild pneumonia a day after he was hospitalised in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2018 13:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dilip Kumar Diagnosed With Mild Pneumonia, Confirms Wife Saira Banu

A file photo of Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "He is doing better now," Saira Banu added
  2. Saira Banu says that Dilip Kumar may be out of the hospital soon
  3. The 95-year-old actor was hospitalised on Wednesday

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness due to chest infection,' has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia, the actor's wife Saira Banu told news agency PTI. Saira Banu also added that the 95-year-old actor, who has been in and out of the hospital several times in the last few years, is recuperating. "He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine," Saira Banu told PTI. On Wednesday, Faisal Farooqui (who manages Dilip Kumar's verified Twitter account in his absence) tweeted about the actor being admitted in the hospital.

Here's Faisal Farooqui (who signs off the tweet with acronym 'FF') posted on Wednesday:

 

 

On his own Twitter account, Mr Farooqui added: "Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management."

 

 

 

 

Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with mild pneumonia in November last year too but the actor recovered and returned home in time to celebrate his birthday (strictly in the presence of his family) on December 11. In 2017, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised twice (in August before November).

Dilip Kumar, best known for his roles in films such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Andaz and Ram Aur Shyam, married actress Saira Banu in 1966.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

(With inputs from PTI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dilip kumarsaira banudilip kumar hospitalised

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaSupreme CourtLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesBharat BandhPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................