On Dharmendra's Throwback Post, Daughter Esha Deol Left This Comment

Remember Dharmendra's one of the most iconic characters Dharam Singh from the 1977 film Dharam Veer? Well, the actor treated his fans to a still from the Manmohan Desai-directorial in his latest Instagram post. The throwback photo features him in his Dharam's costume as he can be seen riding a horse. The Dharam Veer actor wrote in his caption, "Waqt naam ki ..... tez trrar godhi ki peth pe ....kas le kathi apne janbaaz himmat hausle se...." His daughter and actress Esha Deol left a comment on his post. The actress loved Dharmendra's post and posted a few heart emoticons in the comment section.

Apart from Dharmendra, Dharam Veer featured Zeenat Aman, Jeetendra and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles. Dharmendra's character Dharam became an iconic role in the Hindi film industry after the film's release. Many years later, his son Bobby Deol also played the role of Dharam and wore a similar costume in the comedy film Housefull 4, which released in 2019.

Dharmendra was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini's 2020 film Shimla Mirchi. He played the role of a foreign minister in the movie. His most notable films are Loafer, Sholay, Pratigya, Dream Girl, Apne,Yamla Pagla Deewana series among others.

Dharmendra was first married to Parkash Kaur. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are their sons. The couple also has Vijeeta and Ajeeta as their daughters. Later, Dharmendra married Hema Malini. Dharmendra and Hema have two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.