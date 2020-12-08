'Love You, Papa': Bobby And Esha Deol's Adorable Birthday Wishes For Dharmendra

Bobby Deol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 85 on Tuesday and to wish their father in really adorable ways on social media, actor Bobby Deol and actress Esha Deol picked million-dollar pictures of the Sholey actor from their family album. On Tuesday morning, Bobby Deol shared a black and white throwback picture, in which he can be seen as a little kid. The old photo features Bobby sitting on Dharmendra's lap and giving him a peck on the cheek. The father-son duo can be seen twinning in same outfits. Sharing the photo, Bobby Deol wished his father with these words: "Love you, Papa... Happy birthday." Esha Deol picked recent pictures of herself and her dad twinning in white shirts and shared them on his birthday with this caption: "'Holding on to this hand for eternity'...Love you, papa. Happy birthday. Wish you happiness and the best of health always."

Check out Bobby and Esha Deol's adorable birthday posts for Dharmendra here:

Bobby and his actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol are Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Apart from Sunny and Bobby Deol, they are parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are the daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Last year too, on Dharmendra's birthday, Bobby Deol treated his fans to a million-dollar throwback picture of themselves. Check it out here:

Dharmendra has starred in hits like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. His son Sunny Deol is best-known for his performances in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Ghayal. Bobby Deol has featured in films like Badal, Barsaat, Ajnabee, Soldier, Apne and Tango Charlie, to name a few. Bobby Deol was last seen in recently-released web-series Aashram: Chapter 2, which is directed by Prakash Jha. His film Class Of '83 also released on Netflix earlier this year.