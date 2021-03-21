On Deepika Padukone's 'Alphonso Mangoes' Post, Navya Naveli Nanda Left This Comment

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared a photo of herself on Sunday

She can be seen sporting a green crop top and green pants in the photo

"Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes...," read a part of her caption

How much mango is too much mango? Just like us, Deepika Padukone is also stuck on this question. The actress, on Sunday evening, posted a picture of herself and the shades of green in her photo along with her caption will definitely make you crave raw Alphonso mangoes. Deepika, sporting a green crop top, green pants and a pair of white-and-green shoes, can be seen posing against a green background in the photo. Reacting to Deepika Padukone's photo, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped several fire icons for the actress' look in the comments section.

"Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes... OR am I...!" Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption and added: "By the way...how much mango is too much mango?" in the comments section of her post.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Now take a look at the comments on Deepika Padukone's post:

Screenshot of Navya's comment on Deepika's post.

Deepika Padukone, who started afresh on social media this year, loves to interact with her fans through interesting reels. Recently, she posted a video of herself answering a few 'This or That' questions while getting ready for a shoot.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film was based on the life of an acid-attack survivor. The actress has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and in an untitled film by Shakun Batra, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will co-star with husband Ranveer in their new film '83.