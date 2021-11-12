On Aryan Khan's Birthday, A Throwback And Gift From Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla shared this throwback. (courtesy iamjuhichawla)

Highlights Aryan Khan turned 24 today

Juhi Chawla posted a throwback picture on Aryan's birthday

"500 trees pledged in your name," Juhi Chawla wrote

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 24 today, received a special birthday message from Juhi Chawla. The actress, who played a key role when Aryan was given bail in a drugs case some weeks ago, shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy with his sister Suhana Khan, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, and other friends. Wishing Aryan Khan the very best, the actress mentioned in the caption that she has pledged 500 trees in his name to mark his big day. "Here's another one from our personal album for today's special occasion...Happy Birthday, Aryan. Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you. 500 trees pledged in your name," Juhi Chawla captioned her birthday post.

See Juhi Chawla's wish for Aryan Khan here:

Juhi Chawla is a close friend and frequent collaborator of Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, she stood surety for Aryan and signed his bail bond of Rs 1 lakh at a court in Mumbai - Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB after a raid on a cruise ship on October 2. He was pictured at the NCB office in Mumbai today to mark his weekly attendance.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have a friendship that has lasted decades. She was one of his earliest co-stars and their chemistry in several hit films - such as Darr and Yes Boss - made them one of the most popular on-screen couples in Indian cinema. They ventured into production together with the now-defunct production company Dreamz Unlimited. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan also invested together in the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, Juhi Chawla shared a photo wishing him on behalf of her entire family. On his birthday, too, she pledged 500 trees in the actor's name.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Khan family chose to keep the celebrations low-key for Aryan Khan's 24th birthday. Unlike last year, both Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did not share any birthday posts on social media. Suhana Khan reshared an Instagram Story posted by her maternal cousin Alia Chhiba.

Take a look:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Happy Birthday, Aryan Khan.