On Army Day, Sushant Singh Rajput Unveils The Motion Poster Of His Next Film Rifleman

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Kedarnath (Image courtesy sushantsinghrajput)

Highlights The motion poster depicts a war scene in the midst of a hilly terrain Details about the film has been kept under the wraps The film is jointly produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films

On Army Day, actor Sushant Singh Rajput unveiled the motion poster of his next film Rifleman. As several Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to soldiers by sharing posts on social media to mark the day, the 32-year-old actor chose to announce his next, which also appears to narrate the story of an Indian soldier. The motion poster depicts a war scene in the midst of a hilly terrain. "An advancing enemy. A border to protect. One braveheart. Rifleman. On the occasion of Army Day, excited to announce my next film," Sushant captioned the Twitter post. Sushant also released a title poster of the film thereafter. The film is jointly produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films and is slated for 2019 release.

Take a look at posters here:

An advancing enemy.

A border to protect.

1 Braveheart. #RIFLEMAN

On the occasion of Army Day,

excited to announce my next film @adgpi Produced by @abundantia_ent & @poojafilmspic.twitter.com/QBi75rbA8q — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 15, 2019

This is going to be a very, very busy year for Sushant Singh Rajput, who has three more releases lined up.Sonchiriya,Chichhore, Kizie Aur Manny and Drive are some of the films which are expected to hit the screens this year. While Sonchiriya is a dacoit drama also featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey, Kizie Aur Manny is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's bestseller The Fault In Our Stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which also featured Sara Ali Khan. Kedarnath set against the backdrop of the devastating Kedarnath floods of 2013, featured Sushant Singh Rajput as a Muslim porter and as a Hindu priest's daughter. Sushant, who was elated with the response of the audience said in an interview to news agency IANS: "I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor's work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement." The has a lifetime collection of over Rs 65 crore in the domestic box office.