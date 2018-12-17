Kedarnath Box Office Collection Day 10: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Scores Over Rs 50 Crore; 'Very Happy,' Says Actor

A still from Kedarnath (courtesy YouTube)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath continues to attract cine-goers to the theatres. Kedarnath, which hit screens on December 7, garnered Rs 54 crore in 10 days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kedarnath was joined by the much-awaited Hollywood superhero film Aquaman last Friday but as per Mr Adarsh's evaluation, Kedarnath put up a strong performance even after reduced number of screens. "Kedarnath crosses Rs 50 cr... Maintains a strong grip in Weekend 2, despite reduction in screens/shows + Hollywood biggie Aquaman... Should comfortably sail past Rs 60 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 3.93 cr, Sun 5.33 cr. Total: Rs 54.21 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

In its first week, Kedarnath consolidated as many as Rs 42 crore while on the second weekend, the film added Rs 11 crore to the ticket sales.

On the side-lines of the Star Screen Awards in Mumbai on Sunday, Sushant told reporters that he is elated with the audiences' positive response to Kedarnath: "I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor's work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement," IANS quoted him as saying. The film also marks Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

Speaking to the press, the actor added that the film has struck a chord with movie-goers because of the detailing with which it has been made. "The kind of minute detail we have shown in the film, they are getting connected to it and appreciating it. As an actor or as a filmmaker, all we want is that whatever we wanted to say should reach towards the audience without any obstacle," IANS quoted Sushant as saying.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is a love story of a Muslim porter and a young Hindu woman, which is set against the backdrop of the devastating Kedarnath floods of 2013.