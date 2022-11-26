On Arjun Rampal's Birthday, Daughter Myra's Wish Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

A throwback of Arjun Rampal with kids. (courtesy: myra_rampal)

It is Arjun Rampal's birthday and needless to say, his family and friends have flooded social media with adorable wishes. The sweetest one came from his younger daughter Myra, who took a trip down memory lane and dug out priceless pictures from their family album. She posted a bunch of photos from her childhood, in which she and her elder sister Mahikaa can be seen playing and making memories with their dad. Sharing the photo, Myra wrote, “Happy birthday, da…love you so much.” In one picture, Arjun Rampal can be seen with his kids in his arms while another features him hilariously playing with Mahikaa and Myra in bed. The duo are Arjun's children with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, who dropped red heart icons in the comments section.

Here's how Myra wished her dad Arjun Rampal on his birthday:

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also posted a loved-up wish for him. She created a video collage, featuring the best moments of the actor with his family. The glimpses also feature his son Arik and his daughters. Sharing the clip, Gabriella wrote, “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost, but for me this is more of an appreciation post. I couldn't think of a more apt song for one of few humans I've met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I'm inspired each day by your sheer dedication, focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with. There isn't anyone like you, and that's because you truly do it ‘your way' and for that, you should be proud. Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better.”





Arjun Rampal is known for his roles in movies such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Ra. One and Satyagraha. He was last seen in Dhaakad and has a number of projects lined up now. Some of them are Penthouse and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.