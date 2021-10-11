On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, 10 Best Gems From His Throwback Treasury

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Words can do little justice to the popularity and fan following of veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar has left no stone unturned to impress viewers with his spectacular acting talent and versatility as an artist. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he is one of the most beloved stars in the history of Indian cinema and someone who is immensely respected by admirers around the world. Right from his unique baritone to his signature dance moves, Big B -- as he is fondly called by his fans -- has always been a class apart.

On his 79th birthday, we are taking a look at some of the treasured throwback pictures that Amitabh Bachchan has shared on Instagram over the years. Join us on this walk down memory lane.

The first on the list is the throwback picture that Amitabh Bachchan shared of his look test for the film Reshma Aur Shera. The film was a crime drama released in 1971. In the picture, he is wearing a traditional turban along with two neckpieces and earrings.

While we know Amitabh Bachchan as a great actor, we also know him as the son of the legendary Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan often remembers his father and this Instagram post is proof. In the picture, we can see the actor hugging his father. He captioned the image as, “Father.”

In this photo, we can see Amitabh Bachchan as a child, accompanied by his brother and mother. All three are looking at the camera in this monochrome shot. In the caption, he stated, “That very special day when you simply had to get photographed. Ma, younger brother and moi. You wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.”

Not just in India, Amitabh Bachchan has managed to gain fans across the globe and this picture is a testament to his worldwide popularity. This is a still from his visit to Moscow back in the 1990s where he is surrounded by fans trying to catch a glimpse of the actor and ask for an autograph.

The legendary actor often likes to treat his fans with throwback pictures and we are glad he does. We love this photo of Amitabh Bachchan having some fun on the sets of his film, Mr Natwarlal. “Cricket on location, while the shot is getting ready. Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir I think…” he wrote.

Apart from being a spectacular actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also a family man. This is a lovely throwback monochrome picture that features him along with his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan and children, Shweta and Abhishek. In the image, the family is celebrating Diwali.

Here is another picture from the Bachchan family diaries. In this picture, we can see junior Bachchan, Abhishek sitting on his father's shoulders while Jaya Bachchan is standing at the back holding onto the baby. It is evident from the image that it is Holi as they are all smeared in festive colours.

Once again, we get a glimpse of the iconic actor in his element in this still from the movie Khud-Daar released in 1982. In the picture, the actor is seen breaking a dahi handi. Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Amitabh Bachchan is extremely proud of his daughter and he doesn't shy away from expressing his affection on social media. On Shweta's birthday, Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage of one of their old pictures together along with a recent image. He captioned the photo as, “Daughters are the best.”

We cannot forget this perfect family picture when we are talking about the legendary actor and his best throwback moments. In this image, we can see Amitabh Bachchan posing with Jaya Bachchan along with their children. Young Shweta and Abhishek look adorable here.

Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan!