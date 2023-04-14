On Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's First Anniversary, Wishes From Neetu Kapoor And Soni Razdan

An image from Alia-Ranbir's wedding. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

On Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first wedding anniversary on Friday, their family members shared super cute posts congratulating them. Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, on her Instagram stories, shared a picture of the couple from their wedding ceremony. The picture also features a framed photograph of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor captioned the Instagram story: "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings." She added an evil eye, a heart emoji and a folded hand emoji to the Instagram story.

See Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan wished the couple like this. She shared their wedding album and wrote, "On this day last year my sweet hearts 's promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards..."

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." They named her Raha."