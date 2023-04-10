'Best Brother' Ranbir Kapoor Gets A Warm Hug From Sister Riddhima In A Pic From His Wedding Album

Riddhima Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has treated her Insta family to a new picture from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding album. Riddhima is celebrating Siblings Day and has shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram stories, wishing Ranbir and cousins Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil-Nitasha Nanda and Armaan-Aadar Jain. However, her picture with Ranbir is too adorable to be missed. The picture (which is from Ranbir and Alia's mehendi ceremony) shows the brother-sister duo hugging each other. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Best brother."

Take a look below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of pictures featuring her cousins and captioned it as "Sibling love." Soon after she shared the post, Kareena Kapoor re-shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love them."

Take a look below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares adorable pictures from her family album on Instagram Stories. Last month, she shared a major throwback photo featuring her father and late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In the image, little Riddhima is sitting beside her father in a white ensemble. Sharing the pictures, she added a red heart sticker to the picture.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last year in April, and later that year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter Raha in November. The couple is yet to reveal their daughter's face to the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.