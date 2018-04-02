On Ajay Devgn's 49th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Mohanlal, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh And Others

Highlights
- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wished Ajay Devgn on Twitter
- On Sunday, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai with Kajol and children
- Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were Ajay Devgn's co-stars in 2004 film Masti. Instagram users posted "Happy birthday sir" on some of Ajay's latest posts.
Here's what Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi posted on Twitter:
Birthday wishes @ajaydevgnpic.twitter.com/jTsiF3raVj— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 2, 2018
Happy Birthday Dearest Aj @ajaydevgn ... have a stupendous one and many congratulations on the success of Raid. See you on the sets soon.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2018
Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile @ajaydevgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of #Raid! Lots of love! Here's an old memory of us together hanging out at #Cannes 2007 I think! pic.twitter.com/77RjqjHflz— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 2, 2018
Actress Dia Mirza, Ajay's co-star from films Cash and 2005's Blackmail, also wished him on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way. Have a super day and year ahead" while actor Boman Irani wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend."
Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way have a super day and year ahead!— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 2, 2018
A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 2, 2018
Ajay Devgn's Raid co-star Saurabh Shukla wished him on Twitter. "A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn," he tweeted.
A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn— saurabh shukla (@saurabhshukla_s) April 2, 2018
On Sunday night, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai for a vacation with wife Kajol, children Nysa and Yug. The Devgn family was photographed at the airport. Ajay's daughter Nysa studies in Singapore.
See their pictures at the airport:
This day, last year, Ajay had shared a beautiful Instagram post and captioned it, "Best birthday gifts." The post featured a picture of him with his kids and Ajay was seen kissing son Yug.
Ajay Devgn was born to Veeru Devgn, a stunt choreographer, and Veena, a film producer. Ajay's elder brother Anil Devgn is a filmmaker. Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood with 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, for which he won the Filmfare award for Best Male Debut.
Happy Birthday, Ajay Devgn!