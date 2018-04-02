On Ajay Devgn's 49th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Mohanlal, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh And Others

Ajay Devgn's co-stars from Masti, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi posted special messages for the actor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 02, 2018 19:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Ajay Devgn's 49th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Mohanlal, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh And Others

Ajay Devgn turned 49 today (Image courtesy - Mohanlal)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wished Ajay Devgn on Twitter
  2. On Sunday, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai with Kajol and children
  3. Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante
Its Ajay Devgn's birthday and his social media accounts are flooded with birthday wishes. Several of his co-stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Saurabh Shukla and Boman Irani posted birthday messages for the actor on Twitter. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wished the Singham star on Twitter and posted a portrait picture of the 49-year-old actor. Ajay Devgn featured in Mohanlal's film Drishyam's Hindi remake. Riteish wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Dearest Aj @ajaydevgn ... have a stupendous one and many congratulations on the success of Raid. See you on the sets soon" while Vivek posted, "Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile @ajaydevgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of Raid! Lots of love! Here's an old memory of us together hanging out at #Cannes 2007 I think!"

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were Ajay Devgn's co-stars in 2004 film Masti. Instagram users posted "Happy birthday sir" on some of Ajay's latest posts.

Here's what Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi posted on Twitter:
 
 
 

Actress Dia Mirza, Ajay's co-star from films Cash and 2005's Blackmail, also wished him on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way. Have a super day and year ahead" while actor Boman Irani wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend."
 
 

Ajay Devgn's Raid co-star Saurabh Shukla wished him on Twitter. "A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn," he tweeted.
 

On Sunday night, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai for a vacation with wife Kajol, children Nysa and Yug. The Devgn family was photographed at the airport. Ajay's daughter Nysa studies in Singapore.

See their pictures at the airport:
 
ajay devgn kajol ndtv
 
ajay devgn kajol ndtv


This day, last year, Ajay had shared a beautiful Instagram post and captioned it, "Best birthday gifts." The post featured a picture of him with his kids and Ajay was seen kissing son Yug.
 
 

Best birthday gifts.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on



Ajay Devgn was born to Veeru Devgn, a stunt choreographer, and Veena, a film producer. Ajay's elder brother Anil Devgn is a filmmaker. Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood with 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, for which he won the Filmfare award for Best Male Debut.

Comments
On the work front, Ajay Devgn has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and an untitled film with Tabu in the pipeline.

Happy Birthday, Ajay Devgn!
 

Trending

Ajay Devgnajay devgn 49th birthdayKajol

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesPNR Status

................................ Advertisement ................................