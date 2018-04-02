On Ajay Devgn's 49th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Mohanlal, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh And Others

Highlights Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wished Ajay Devgn on Twitter On Sunday, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai with Kajol and children Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante

Happy Birthday Dearest Aj @ajaydevgn ... have a stupendous one and many congratulations on the success of Raid. See you on the sets soon. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2018

Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile @ajaydevgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of #Raid! Lots of love! Here's an old memory of us together hanging out at #Cannes 2007 I think! pic.twitter.com/77RjqjHflz — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 2, 2018

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way have a super day and year ahead! — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 2, 2018

A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 2, 2018

A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn — saurabh shukla (@saurabhshukla_s) April 2, 2018

Best birthday gifts. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:42am PDT