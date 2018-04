On Ajay Devgn's 49th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Mohanlal, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh And Others

Highlights Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wished Ajay Devgn on Twitter On Sunday, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai with Kajol and children Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante

Best birthday gifts. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Its Ajay Devgn's birthday and his social media accounts are flooded with birthday wishes. Several of his co-stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Saurabh Shukla and Boman Irani posted birthday messages for the actor on Twitter. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also wished thestar on Twitter and posted a portrait picture of the 49-year-old actor. Ajay Devgn featured in Mohanlal's film's Hindi remake. Riteish wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Dearest Aj @ajaydevgn ... have a stupendous one and many congratulations on the success of. See you on the sets soon" while Vivek posted, "Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile @ajaydevgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of! Lots of love! Here's an old memory of us together hanging out at #Cannes 2007 I think!"Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were Ajay Devgn's co-stars in 2004 film. Instagram users posted "Happy birthday sir" on some of Ajay's latest posts.Here's what Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi posted on Twitter:Actress Dia Mirza, Ajay's co-star from filmsand 2005's, also wished him on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way. Have a super day and year ahead" while actor Boman Irani wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend."Ajay Devgn's Raid co-star Saurabh Shukla wished him on Twitter. "A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn," he tweeted.On Sunday night, Ajay Devgn flew out of Mumbai for a vacation with wife Kajol, children Nysa and Yug. The Devgn family was photographed at the airport. Ajay's daughter Nysa studies in Singapore.See their pictures at the airport:This day, last year, Ajay had shared a beautiful Instagram post and captioned it, "Best birthday gifts." The post featured a picture of him with his kids and Ajay was seen kissing son Yug.Ajay Devgn was born to Veeru Devgn, a stunt choreographer, and Veena, a film producer. Ajay's elder brother Anil Devgn is a filmmaker. Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood with 1991 film, for which he won the Filmfare award for Best Male Debut. On the work front, Ajay Devgn hasand an untitled film with Tabu in the pipeline.Happy Birthday, Ajay Devgn!