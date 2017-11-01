On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 44th Birthday, Abhishek And Aaradhya Plan A Family-Only Celebration

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 44th birthday today (November 1) and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, 5, have a surprise lined-up for her, reports mid-day. The celebration will be a family-only affair this year in remembrance of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai, who died last March. "Abhishek and Aaradhya have ordered Aishwarya's favourite cake, which will be cut when the Bachchan family gets together in the evening," a source told mid-day, adding that a dinner date with Abhishek is also planned. Aishwarya married Abhishek, son of star couple Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan in 2007, and Aaradhya was born five years later. She will be turning six on November 16.
Highlights
- Abhishek and Aaradhya have ordered Aishwarya's favourite cake
- The Bachchan family will get together in the evening
- Aishwarya will visit her mother earlier in the day
Aishwarya plans to spend the day with her mother Vrinda Rai and will be visiting her. "Aishwarya will drop Aaradhya to school in the morning, and then head to her mom Vrinda Rai's Bandra apartment. The mother-daughter duo will spend some quality time together," the source told mid-day. Aishwarya is likely to visit Siddhivinayak temple also.
"Last year, she had sponsored the surgeries of 100 children with cleft palate. This year, she will feed underprivileged children," the source added.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya's friends from the industry like filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished the actress on social media.
(Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, star of films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish, began her acting career in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar. In the same year, her first Hindi film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, had released. She is also a former Miss World.
Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred in films like Kuch Na Kaho Guru, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Raavan. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She is currently prepping for Fanney Khan.