Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Look At Her Best Dance Performances

A still from Taal song. (courtesy: Tips Official)

Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress turns 49 today. Is it just us or do you also think that she is ageing backwards? Aishwarya, often referred to as one of the most beautiful women in the world, has been ruling our hearts for decades. After being crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997. The same year, Aishwarya stepped into the world of Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has been a part of some of Bollywood's finest films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru and Devdas. Not just acting, Aishwarya has blessed us with amazing dance numbers. From Dola Re Dola to Kajra Re, let us take a look at some of her best songs.

1)Dola Re Dola

Let's hit the list with this popular number from Devdas, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Be it the laal paar sarees or Madhuri and Aishwarya's impeccable chemistry, this song is a masterpiece.

2) Nimboda Nimboda

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's energetic performance, in this all-time hit song from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is too hard to forget. Most of us have danced to this number at some function.

3) Taal Se Taal Mila

The way Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carried herself is magical. This song, from the film Taal, is all about love at first sight.

4) Dholi Taaro Dhol Baje

Another powerful number from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is waiting for your attention. Even today, Navratri celebrations seem a bit incomplete without this song.

5) Salaam

A list of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best dance performances can't be complete without this one. From Kathak mudras to those killer expressions, Aishwarya nailed it and how.

6) Barso Re

Have you seen Guru starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? If yes, then you must have loved this rain song.

7) Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave

This track from the blockbuster film Taal still has a separate fanbase of its own. It redefined the expression of love. As the lyrics go, “Is Toote Dil Ki Peed Sahi Na Jaaye”.

8) Kajra Re

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in one frame. Can we ask for anything else? This particular song continues to rule our party playlists even today.

9) Crazy Kiya Re

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - “the sexy lady on the floor” - literally Chori Chori Kiyaa Re Dil Ye Dil Liyaa Re. Aishwarya introduced all of us to her boss lady avatar in this song from the film Dhoom 2.

10) Udi Teri Aankhon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created magic with her unique charm, aesthetically rich avatar and effortless dance moves, of course. This song gave us a taste of vintage love.

Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.