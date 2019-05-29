On 20 Years Of Biwi No 1: Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Salman Khan

Karisma Kapoor with Salman Khan. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Biwi No 1 clocked 20 years on Wednesday and on the special occasion, film's lead actress Karisma Kapoor struck gold in her photo archive and shared a rare throwback picture on her Instagram profile. The picture shared by Karisma is a grey scale photograph which features her along with the film's lead actor Salman Khan. The duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the photograph. In her post, Karisma revealed that the picture was taken during the shooting of the film's song Hai Hai Mirchi.

Karisma tagged her co-star Salman Khan, the film's director David Dhawan in her post and she captioned it: "20 years of Biwi No 1. During the song Hai Hai Mirchi, sharing a joke (and some secrets) with Salman Khan. Memories forever." As of now Salman hasn't responded to Karisma's post but we would love to see his reaction.

Meanwhile, take a look at the post here:

Sushmita Sen, who played Salman Khan's girlfriend in the film, also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "Wow! Time flies." Take a look at Sushmita Sen's Instagram story here:

A screenshot of Sushmita Sen's Instagram story.

Biwi No 1 was a comedy drama directed by David Dhawan. Besides Salman, Karisma and Sushmita Sen, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Biwi No 1 was one of the biggest hits of 1999.