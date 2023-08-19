OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closer To The Rs 100 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has managed to pick up the pace at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 91.08 crore within 8 days of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He wrote in his X (formerly called Twitter) post, "OMG 2 maintains a solid grip on (second) Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows... With Rs 100 cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its lifetime biz lands up... [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: RS 91.08 cr. India biz. Box office."

This is what Taran Adarsh posted:

#OMG2 maintains a SOLID GRIP on [second] Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows... With cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up... [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: 91.08 cr. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/s6X4RgQQjR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2023

OMG 2 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established."

Directed by Amit Rai, the film is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 movie OMG - Oh My God. OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.