Omerta Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Is Very Convincing As The Face Of Evil In This Dark Film Rajkummar Rao plays the role of dreaded terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh and he does a pretty convincing job

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Omerta trailer (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Rajkummar Rao plays an antagonist for the first time Rajkummar Rao plays the role of terrorist Omar Saeed Omerta releases on April 20 Omerta is finally here and looks pretty impressive - just like any other Hansal Mehta-Rajkummar Rao collaboration, actually.



The trailer also makes references to the 1994 Delhi kidnappings, the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack, the Daniel Pearl kidnapping and the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao, who plays an antagonist for the first time, said: "Omerta is among the most researched films that I have worked on till date. We actually visited some of the places frequented by Omar in London during his transformation from an LSE graduation student to becoming this deadly terrorist. I needed to feel and touch this man's past - to ingest him."



Rajkummar added that: "It was not an easy journey for me to take. With Omerta and Hansal Sir, we have a combination that will probably leave you stunned. There will be this moment of shock and silence as the end credits roll." The movie has been shot in locations across London and India with recreated versions of Afganistan and Pakistan.



Watch the trailer of Omerta here:







Director Hansal Mehta added that he wants to leave the viewers with a sense of hate and disgust: "Omerta takes a look at this complex paradox of a man called Omar Saeed Sheikh. It was a difficult subject to choose and a challenge to make. However, with an actor like Rajkummar, no challenge seems insurmountable and this was the ideal film to hurtle us out of our comfort zone to make something that is uncomfortable. But that is the burden of truth - it is uncomfortable and it must be faced. The film looks at what it means to be a fundamentalist and for someone to pick up a gun with the intent of killing in return for an afterlife in Paradise. I want to leave the viewer with a sense of awe, disgust, hate, surprise and let them examine the ramifications of these events on their lives today."



Omerta premiered to huge critical appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017. It was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival last year.



Omerta releases on April 20.





