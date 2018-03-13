Omerta First Look: Rajkummar Rao As An Antagonist Will Leave You Speechless

Highlights
- Rajkummar Rao will play a terrorist in Omerta
- Other films based on antagonists are - Baazigar, Darr, Vastav etc.
- The film is scheduled to release on March 20
Take a look at Omerta's first look poster:
First look poster of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film #Omerta... Narrates the story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh... Rajkummar Rao essays the lead role... Trailer on 14 March 2018... 20 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/qdTGpa5cjh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2018
Rajkummar shared a picture of him as the antagonist on Instagram and wrote, "Omerta the story of an antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I've played till date." His fans went crazy over the news of him playing a terrorist. "Rajkummar Rao, you can pull off any character...So it doesn't matter if it's antagonist... We relate to you, your presence on screen and your realistic approach. Keep surprising us. Waiting for the trailer," read one of the comments posted on his post.
Here's what he posted:
Even filmmaker Anurag Kashyap couldn't contain his admiration of the duo - Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta. He wrote on Twitter, Omerta is not an easy film to pitch, to sell... about the most unsympathetic man... a very hard character to play on screen and a harder film to make... put together by the most courageous duo of @mehtahansal and @RajkummarRao . Looking forward to see it on screen..."
Here's what Anurag Kashyap posted on Twitter:
Omerta is not an easy film to pitch, to sell .. about the most unsympathetic man.. a very hard character to play on screen and a harder film to make .. put together by the most courageous duo of @mehtahansal and @RajkummarRao . Looking forward to see it on screen..— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 12, 2018
Speaking of the film's unique concept, filmmaker Hansal Mehta told news agency IANS, "Omerta exposes state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds into believing a sordid interpretation of Jihad. Terror is all about power."
The plotline of Omerta revolves around the real life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Omerta will be Rajkummar's fourth venture with Hansal Mehta. They have previously worked together in films like Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid.
