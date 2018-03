Omerta First Look: Rajkummar Rao As An Antagonist Will Leave You Speechless

Highlights Rajkummar Rao will play a terrorist in Omerta Other films based on antagonists are - Baazigar, Darr, Vastav etc. The film is scheduled to release on March 20

First look poster of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film #Omerta... Narrates the story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh... Rajkummar Rao essays the lead role... Trailer on 14 March 2018... 20 April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/qdTGpa5cjh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2018

Omerta is not an easy film to pitch, to sell .. about the most unsympathetic man.. a very hard character to play on screen and a harder film to make .. put together by the most courageous duo of @mehtahansal and @RajkummarRao . Looking forward to see it on screen.. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 12, 2018

When Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film 's first look poster was released on Twitter, today, we were left speechless. Rajkummar in his guise as a terrorist looked convincing. The film joins the league of projects that narrate the story from the point of view of antagonists, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "First look poster of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film... Narrates the story of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh... Rajkummar Rao essays the lead role... Trailer on 14 March 2018... 20 April 2018 release," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. From the time when the poster was released, words of appreciation have been pouring in for Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta.will hit the theatres on March 20.Take a look at's first look poster:Rajkummar shared a picture of him as the antagonist on Instagram and wrote, "the story of an antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I've played till date." His fans went crazy over the news of him playing a terrorist. "Rajkummar Rao, you can pull off any character...So it doesn't matter if it's antagonist... We relate to you, your presence on screen and your realistic approach. Keep surprising us. Waiting for the trailer," read one of the comments posted on his post.Here's what he posted:Even filmmaker Anurag Kashyap couldn't contain his admiration of the duo - Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta. He wrote on Twitter,is not an easy film to pitch, to sell... about the most unsympathetic man... a very hard character to play on screen and a harder film to make... put together by the most courageous duo of @mehtahansal and @RajkummarRao . Looking forward to see it on screen..."Here's what Anurag Kashyap posted on Twitter:Speaking of the film's unique concept, filmmaker Hansal Mehta told news agency IANS, "exposes state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds into believing a sordid interpretation of Jihad. Terror is all about power."The plotline ofrevolves around the real life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.will be Rajkummar's fourth venture with Hansal Mehta. They have previously worked together in films likeand There have been several Bollywood films made from the perspective of the antagonists such asetc.(With inputs from IANS)