Filmfare Awards Nominations: No Rajkummar Rao For Best Actor? Twitter Stumped

Highlights Newton didn't earn a nomination in the main categories at Filmfare 2018 Rajkummar Rao's Newton opened to positive reviews The complete nomination list was released by Filmfare on Thursday

Where is nomination of #Newton and #Trapped ? And where is @RajkummarRao's nomination in best actor category.? Indian award shows are farce and fake...! But thank god atleast you did not nominate Golmaal Again, which someone did. #FilmfareAwards - Akash Swami (@__akashvani__) January 18, 2018

.#FilmfareAwards Give yourselves a few claps on your faces for snubbing Rajkummar Rao & Newton from all your major categories. Have a face d next time you call yourselves the Indian versions of the Oscars. Also is it a mandate 2 nominate SRK everytime in the Best Actor category? - Vijayalakshmi N (@tweetfromvj) January 18, 2018

@filmfare I think you guys should organize award ceremony in ur houses.The hosts film get nominated just because they are hosting it and talents like @RajkummarRao@konkonas@masseysahib don't even get nominations. #FilmfareAwards - Ankit Khadgi (@ankitkhadgi) January 18, 2018

@filmfare You guys don't deserve to reward @RajkummarRao.Seriously,@Varun_dvn for Best Actors. Newton was India's entry to Oscars.And still it didn't receive any https://t.co/24aRnYCk5j guys are so unfair. #FilmfareAwards - Ankit Khadgi (@ankitkhadgi) January 18, 2018

The nominations for the Filmfare Awards 2018 were announced on Thursday and, just like last year, the Best Actor list contains a giant hole. Rajkummar Rao, critically acclaimed for his performances in Newton and, is conspicuous by his absence, just as Akshay Kumar was overlooked last year. The ignoring of Akshay prompted particular indignation from fans in 2017 because of the the inclusion of Salman Khan in the Best Actor category for- a nomination that has not been repeated this year despite the stupendous success ofBut its not the absence of Salman - and indeedfrom the major categories - that social media is focusing on. It is that of Rajkummar whose Best Supporting Actor nomination foris being seen as a consolation prize. Also shockingly overlooked for Best Film is Rajkummar's, which was picked to be India's Oscar entry. The acknowledgement of Varun Dhawan andis raising a few eyebrows too.Other inexplicable omissions from the Filmfare list - Konkona Sen Sharma's name does not feature among the Best Director nominees for, and actor Vikrant Massey, who had a pretty great year, also received no nominations.Twitter can't believe it.Akshay Kumar has been nominated this time, for, as has Shah Rukh Khan for Raees. Pakistani actress Saba Qamar gets a look in for her work in Hindi Medium and, satisfyingly, so does Pankaj Tripathi, whom NDTV rated as last year's outstanding actor.Here is a complete list of nominations, released by Filmfare Badrinath Ki DulhaniaBareilly Ki BarfiHindi MediumSecret SuperstarToilet: Ek Prem KathaAdvait Chandan - Secret SuperstarAshwini Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki BarfiSaket Chaudhary - Hindi MediumShashank Khaitan - Badrinath Ki DulhaniaShree Narayan Singh - Toilet: Ek Prem KathaAkshay Kumar - Toilet: Ek Prem KathaAyushmaan Khurrana - Shubh Mangal SaavdhanHrithik Roshan - KaabilIrrfan Khan - Hindi MediumShah Rukh Khan - RaeesVarun Dhawan - Badrinath Ki DulhaniaAlia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki DulhaniaBhumi Pednekar - Shubh Mangal SaavdhanSaba Qamar - Hindi MediumSridevi - MomVidya Balan - Tumhari SuluZaira Wasim - Secret SuperstarAamir Khan - Secret SuperstarDeepak Dobriyal - Hindi MediumManav Kaul - Tumhari SuluNawazuddin Siddiqui - MomPankaj Tripathi - NewtonRajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki BarfiMeher Vij - Secret SuperstarRatna Pathak Shah - Lipstick Under My BurkhaSeema Pahwa - Bareilly Ki BarfiSeema Pahwa - Shubh Mangal SaavdhanTillotama Shome - A Death In The GunjBadrinath Ki Dulhania - Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi And Akhil SachdevaBareilly Ki Barfi - Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin And VayuHalf Girlfriend - Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishi Rich, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Ami MishraJab Harry Met Sejal - PritamJagga Jasoos - PritamSecret Superstar - Amit TrivediAmitabh Bhattacharya - Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)Amitabh Bhattacharya - Ullu Ka Pattha (Jagga Jasoos)Arko Pravo Mukherjee - Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)Kausar Munir - Maana Ke Hum (Meri Pyaari Bindu)Kausar Munir - Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)Santanu Ghatak- Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)Akhil Sachdeva - Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)Arijit Singh - Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)Arijit Singh - Zaalima (Raees)Arko Pravo Mukherjee - Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)Ash King - Baarish (Half Girlfriend)Sachin Sanghvi - Kho Diya (Bhoomi)Meghna Mishra - Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)Monali Thakur - Khol De Baahein (Meri Pyaari Bindu)Nikhita Gandhi - Ghar (Jab Harry Met Sejal)Ronkini Gupta - Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)Shashaa Tirupati - Kanha (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)Shreya Ghoshal - Thodi Der (Half Girlfriend)Allan Amin - Jagga JasoosFranz Spilhaus - Commando 2Harpal Singh Pali And Ravi Kumar - RangoonK Ravi Verma - RaeesTom Struthers - Tiger Zinda HaiAlokananda Dasgupta - TrappedAr Rahman - MomPritam - Jagga JasoosSagar Desai - A Death In The GunjSajid-Wajid - DaddyTajdar Junaid - Mukti BhawanAnita Rajgopalan Lata, Donal Raegan Gracy - RaeesParul Sondh - DaddySiddharth Sirohi - A Death In The GunjSubrata Chakraborty And Amit Ray - RangoonDolly Ahluwalia - RangoonNidhi And Divya Gambhir - DaddyRohit Chaturvedi - A Death In The GunjAnish John - TrappedBaylon Fonseca And Dhiman Karmakar - RaeesNihar Ranjan Samal - MomSubhash Sahoo - Tumhari SuluUdit Duseja - DaddyAarif Sheikh And Manas Mittal - A Death In The GunjMonisha R Baldawa - MomNitin Baid - TrappedShweta Venkat Mathew - NewtonGanesh Acharya - (Badri Ki Dulhania - Badrinath Ki Dulhania)Shiamak Davar (Ullu Ka Pattha - Jagga Jasoos)Sudesh Adhana - (Bloody Hell - Rangoon)Vijay Ganguly - (Ban Ja Rani - Tumhari Sulu)Vijay Ganguly - (Khaana Khaake - Jagga Jasoos)Vijay Ganguly And Ruel Dausan Varindani (Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jasoos)Amit Joshi - TrappedAmit V Masurkar - NewtonRahul Dahiya - G Kutta SeShanker Raman And Sourabh Ratnu - GurgaonShubhashish Bhutiani - Mukti BhawanSuresh Triveni - Tumhari SuluHitesh Kewalya - Shubh Mangal SaavdhanMayank Tewari And Amit V Masurkar - NewtonNitesh Tiwari And Shreyas Jain - Bareilly Ki BarfiSubhash Kapoor - Jolly Llb 2Suresh Triveni, Vijay Maurya - Tumhari SuluAdvait Chandan - Secret SuperstarAmit Joshi And Hardik Mehta - TrappedMayank Tewari And Amit V Masurkar - NewtonShubhashish Bhutiani - Mukti BhawanSubhash Kapoor - Jolly Llb 2Jessica Lee Gagne And Pankaj Kumar - DaddyPankaj Kumar - RangoonRavi Varman - Jagga Jasoos Sirsha Ray - A Death In The GunjSwapnil S Sonawane - Newton