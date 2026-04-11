Old Clip Of Madhavan, Arjun Rampal Wishing For Awards Show In Pakistan Goes Viral After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success

While Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to wreak havoc at the box office-a spy thriller centred around Indian intelligence operations against terrorism in Pakistan-the film has been tagged as propaganda by many. However, the internet continues to be divided. Amid the rampage, an old video from IIFA's red carpet has resurfaced where a reporter asked several celebrities, "Have you ever thought about hosting IIFA in Pakistan?"

From Anil Kapoor to Anupam Kher, several answered, but the reason the video is going viral after Dhurandhar 2 success, is R. Madhavan's and Arjun Rampal's quotes. They played Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Major Iqbal, a ruthless ISI operative, respectively.

What Did They Say?

R. Madhavan's answer to the question was, "Yes, I would be the first to go. I just want to say to my Pakistani brothers and sisters, your love always reaches me through Twitter and Facebook. It makes me very happy that you watch us and like us. I'm truly touched that we receive so much love from across the border."

Arjun Rampal said: "The heart definitely wishes that IIFA should go to Pakistan at least once."

"Back then at IIFA Awards"



Reporter: Have you ever thought about hosting IIFA in Pakistan?



The Desh Bhakt

R. Madhavan: Yes, I would be the first to go. I just want to say to my Pakistani brothers and sisters your love always reaches me through Twitter and Facebook. It makes me… pic.twitter.com/d42XW7BcHB — PintuX (@pintya_348) April 9, 2026

Other Celebs

Some other actors who answered the question on the red carpet were Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.

Anil Kapoor said, "I want to come Pakistan invite me! Please."

Anupam Kher shared, "The relationship between politicians may not be good, but the people there and here are very kind. There's a lot of love between them."

Bobby Deol said, "Zaroor hoga. Log pagal ho jaayenge, isse zyaada shor shoraba hoga."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues to maintain a strong overall box office performance, even as its daily collections begin to slow down in the third week of its run.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the actor's career, has recently witnessed a noticeable dip, with earnings falling into single digits since mid-week.

According to trade data from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.70 crore on Friday, marking a drop of over 6 per cent from Thursday's Rs 7.15 crore.

This decline follows a steady downward trend that began after the film crossed the Rs 7 crore mark on Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite the slowdown in daily numbers, the film's cumulative performance remains impressive.

After 23 days in theatres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has recorded a domestic nett collection of Rs 1,055.12 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1,263.26 crore.

On the international front, the film added Rs 2 crore on day 23, taking its overseas total to Rs 408 crore.

With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,671.26 crore, inching closer to the Rs 1,700 crore milestone.

About Dhurandhar 2

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who becomes an undercover agent after a personal tragedy and infiltrates Lyari's criminal and political network to eliminate threats to the nation.

Ranveer Singh leads the cast in a dual-layered role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film All Set To Cross Rs 1700 Crore Mark