<i>Odela 2</i> Trailer: Tamannaah, As Saadhavi Shiva Shakthi, Will Fight Evil Forces

Get ready for a spooky and thrilling ride. Odela is back, and it is bigger than ever. The much-awaited trailer for Odela 2 dropped at a grand event at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy on Tuesday.

After the success of Odela Railway Station in 2022, the sequel looks darker and more intense. Tamannaah is front and centre this time, stepping into a fierce, never-seen-before avatar as Shiva Shakthi. It is her first time playing a Saadhavi on screen — and she absolutely nails it. Her role is spiritual, powerful and packed with divine energy.

With stunning visuals and top-tier VFX, the trailer drags you straight into the eerie, cursed world of Odela. The plot once again revolves around the haunted village, now under threat from a terrifying force (played by Vasishta N Simha) using dark tantras to spread fear – especially targeting women.

That is when Shiva Shakthi rises. Armed with faith and divine strength, she promises protection and stands as the last hope against evil. As she reminds the villagers – they are under the watchful protection of God's eye, and no darkness can survive the power of belief.

We also get a quick glimpse of Hebah Patel, returning from the first film, alongside Yuva and Naga Mahesh. The trailer ends with one burning question: can Shiva Shakthi truly defeat the darkness haunting Odela?

We will find out when Odela 2 hits cinema screens on April 17.

Check out the trailer below:

Back in February, the makers dropped the teaser for Odela 2 – and just like the trailer, all eyes were on Tamannaah. Click here to read all about it.

Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and penned by Sampath Nandi. The film also features N Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy in key roles.

Backed by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the supernatural thriller will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.