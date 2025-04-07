Tamannaah On Her Age Gap With BFF Rasha Thadani: "Doesn't Matter"

Tamannaah (35) and Rasha Thadani (19) are new BFFs in the tinsel town. The Internet is intrigued to know how they met, how their friendship started and everything. Recently, on a podcast show, Tamannaah addressed the age gap between herself and Raveena Tandon's daughter.

In a recent chat on the Permit Room podcast, Tamannaah opened up about her friendship with Rasha Thadani.

Tamannaah shared, "In the recent past, I met Rasha (Thadani), who is just starting off her career. We actually bumped into each other at a party and started dancing together. We kept in touch after that."

Tamannaah went on to state, "We both have a significant age gap. But that doesn't matter because it's about bonding with people for who they are."

In the recent past, Tamannaah and Rasha Thadani were spotted at events, parties, family gatherings. Ahead of Rasha's debut in Azaad, Tamannaah gave her loud shout outs. she featured in a promotional video where Tamannaah and Rasha danced to the tune of Uyi Amma.

Earlier, Rasha shared a similar story of how she met Tamannaah in a chat with Filmfare. She even called the actress her "god mother".

"This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone's birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that's all it took," Rasha said.

"We bonded so fast and now I don't know what I'd do without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents," Rasha said.

However, rumours were rife that Tamannaah and Vijay Verma parted ways.

On the work front, Rasha Thadani made her debut with Azaad this year. Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu film Odela 2.