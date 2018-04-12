October Preview: Are You Ready For Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu's Unusual Love Story?

Highlights The world premiere for October was held in Dubai on April 11 "October is not a movie about love at first sight," wrote Varun Banita had to hire a Hindi tutor to help her prep for her role

T 2772 - "OCTOBER" film, (harshringaar ), gentle, soft, Krishn called it 'Paarijaat', in Bengal 'Shiuli'

unique tree, does not wait flowers to give fruits or seeds... blooms in moonlight... sheds the flowers before sunrise, like a weeping shower... pic.twitter.com/o0N8M3iX8D — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2018

#October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

@BanitaSandhu is so so lovely! Her stillness and silences speak volumes ! She has a striking and supremely heartening presence ! Welcome to the movies! Huge mention to Gitanjali Rao for her brilliant performance! #october — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

2 DaDS and one dada @karanjohar@ShoojitSircar#DaViddhawan. Last night I was all nerves as my dad and Karan saw #October as well as @ShashankKhaitan but this picture is a memory I shall never forget. #legendspic.twitter.com/T7x9vm7gqA — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 11, 2018