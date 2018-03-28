October Actor Varun Dhawan Doesn't Want To Be 'Typecast' Varun Dhawan experiments with his roles and opts for films that offer him "different tones"

(With inputs from IANS)



In a career spanning seven years, Varun Dhawan has featured in films from multiple genres. From his debut filmtoto Judwaa 2 and now his upcoming film, Varun Dhawan experimented with all types of roles because he doesn't "want to be typecast," the 30-year-old actor told news agency IANS. "Whether it's going to be a Hindi film, a commercial film, an art film, or whatever... Whatever role I do should entertain people and that's what I set out to do. As a person, I cannot stay on one movie for very long and if I do a very serious film, I need to do a comedy film. So I get into another film which is like, offering a different tone and talking about different kind of love."Out of the nine films Varun Dhawan has made, onlyandtanked at the box office. "Once the film releases, I am the happiest. I am the happiest while shooting the films and even during the marketing of the film. When the film releases, people talk about it and put you on a high and you enjoy that phase, but it's not only about that," said Varun. "It is not about receiving a place. I mean I obviously want people to like it and enjoy the film and I hope that the filmmaker's dream and his vision and message can reach people," he added. Varun Dhawan is currently in New Delhi filming Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma. But the actor took time out from his busy schedule to launchfor. The Shoojit Sircar-directed film is an unusual love story, which also stars newcomer Banita Sandhu will hit the screens on April 13.(With inputs from IANS)