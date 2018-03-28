October Actor Varun Dhawan Doesn't Want To Be 'Typecast'

In a career spanning seven years, Varun Dhawan has featured in films from multiple genres. From his debut film Student Of The year to Badlapur to Judwaa 2 and now his upcoming film October, Varun Dhawan experimented with all types of roles because he doesn't "want to be typecast," the 30-year-old actor told news agency IANS. "Whether it's going to be a Hindi film, a commercial film, an art film, or whatever... Whatever role I do should entertain people and that's what I set out to do. As a person, I cannot stay on one movie for very long and if I do a very serious film, I need to do a comedy film. So I get into another film which is like October, offering a different tone and talking about different kind of love."
Out of the nine films Varun Dhawan has made, only Dishoom and Dilwale tanked at the box office. "Once the film releases, I am the happiest. I am the happiest while shooting the films and even during the marketing of the film. When the film releases, people talk about it and put you on a high and you enjoy that phase, but it's not only about that," said Varun. "It is not about receiving a place. I mean I obviously want people to like it and enjoy the film and I hope that the filmmaker's dream and his vision and message can reach people," he added.
Commentscurrently in New Delhi filming Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma. But the actor took time out from his busy schedule to launch Tab Bhi Tu for October. The Shoojit Sircar-directed film is an unusual love story, which also stars newcomer Banita Sandhu. October will hit the screens on April 13.
