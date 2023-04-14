Nysa Devgan Tells Paparazzi How To Pronounce Her Name: "Mera Naam Nissa Hai"

Nysa Devgan pictured in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, who is frequently photographed by Mumbai's paparazzi, stepped out for dinner with her bestfriend Orhan Awatramani on Thursday night. As Nysa was filmed making her way out of the Mumbai eatery, the paparazzi chanted her name in unison. The paparazzi were referring to her as "Naee-sa." Nysa instantly corrected the paparazzi and told them how her name is actually pronounced - "Nissa" it is. "Mera naam Nissa hai (My name is Nisaa)," she smiled and told the paparazzi stationed there.

Nysa pictured at a Mumbai eatery

Nysa pictured at a Mumbai eatery

Nysa spotted with Orhan in the city

Nysa spotted with Orhan

While Nysa has a private account on Instagram, she frequently features in albums posted by her friends Orhan Awatramani, actor Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor (who will soon make her Bollywood debut with The Archies). Nysa was recently holidaying in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan with her friends. Check out some of the pictures here:

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010.

In a recent interview, when Nysa's mom Kajol was asked how she feels about her daughter's popularity, she told Hindustan Times, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."