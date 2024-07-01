Inside Nupur Shikhare And His Mom Pritam Shikhare's Fun-Filled Thailand Trip

Image Instagrammed by Nupur Shikhare. (courtesy: NupurShikhare)

Do not disturb Nupur Shikhare. He is enjoying some quality time with his mother Pritam Shikhare in Phuket, Thailand. The fitness trainer, who is also the husband of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, shared a carousel of pictures from his trip on Instagram. The first photo is a selfie where the mother and son are smiling with a beach backdrop. Up next, Pritam Shikhare is seen walking barefoot on the beach, holding her sneakers in her hands. Next, she proudly displaying her “introductory diving program” certificate. In his caption, the fitness coach wrote, “Phuket was wonderful as always Khop Khun Khap [Thank you.] Until next time .”

Nupur Shikhare and Pritam Shikhare spent a total of five days in Thailand. How do we know? Well, he has uploaded a video of each day on Instagram. Let us walk you through them one by one. On day 1, the mother-son duo rented a bike, visited “the dive shop,” booked themselves a dive for the next day, and spent some time at a coffee shop. The caption read, “Phuket Day 1 [ travelgram, scuba diving, reel, blog, thailand ]”

The second day was all about scuba diving. Nupur Shikhare and Pritam Shikhare experienced the marine life. Sharing the video, Nupur wrote, “Day 2 in Phuket Guess who did her dive.”

On day three, the two went to a coffee shop followed by a brief beach outing. Needless to say, Nupur Shikhare did not miss his fitness routine, even on holiday. He shared some glimpses from the gym. The side note read, “Day 3 A pretty chilled out day.. some art, some coffee, beach time and some workout.”

Nupur Shikhare, on day 4, shared a video from their diving session and said,“Phi Phi kuch tere dil main Phi Phi kuch mere dil main.” Yes, he has picked the lines from Bombay Velvet's song FiFi.

Here's a video from the final day of their trip when Pritam Shikhare enjoyed some water sports.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan registered their marriage in January. After that, the duo hosted a grand celebration in Rajasthan, followed by a reception in Mumbai. Click here to check out the pictures from their “vows ceremony.”