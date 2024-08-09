<i>NTR31</i>: Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel's Film Gets A Release Date. Bonus - New Poster

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel, who announced their collaboration in 2022, have shared an exciting update about the project on Friday (August 9). Their highly anticipated film, tentatively titled NTR31, is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.

The official X handle of Mythri Movie Makers (the film's production house), revealed the release date along with a new poster. They wrote, "This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026. MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial (sic)."

The film's opening ceremony is expected to broadcast on various television and YouTube channels, with the entire cast and crew in attendance.

Although the film was initially announced a few years ago, it was delayed due to Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's busy schedules. Full-fledged shooting for NTR31 is rumored to start in September 2024, with Jr NTR likely to join slightly later due to his current project, Devara. Details about the cast, crew, and shooting schedules will be disclosed on the launch day.

There is speculation that the film might be titled Dragon. Pre-production has been ongoing for several months, and the film is expected to be a high-octane commercial entertainer.

In the meantime, Jr NTR's film Devara: Part One, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Koratala Siva, is slated for release in September.