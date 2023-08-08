Nothing, Just Alia Bhatt Transforming Into Rani Chatterjee In This BTS Video

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Dressed in a beautiful chiffon saree and a small bindi, Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee from the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is ruling hearts ever since the film's release on July 28. Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has treated her fans to a behind the scenes video of herself, doing makeup to transform into the glamorous Rani Chatterjee. In the video posted on Tuesday, we can see Alia Bhatt patiently sitting on a chair as the makeup artists apply mascara. kajal, lipstick among other things on her face. At The end of the video, we see Alia Bhatt, in a pink saree, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Becoming RANI. P.S.Thank you for all the love for our Prem Kahaani." Replying to the post, director Karan Johar dropped fire emojis on the comment section.

Take a look at the video here:

Last week, the team of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani united to celebrate the film's success in Mumbai. The whole cast besides Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, who played Rocky and Rani's respective grandmothers, were present at the bash. See the pictures from the success meet of the film here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani is running successfully in theatres across the world.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).